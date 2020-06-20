All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1084 Country Lane NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1084 Country Lane NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

1084 Country Lane NE

1084 Country Lane NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Woodland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1084 Country Lane NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful, 5-bed, 3-bath custom-built house (rebuilt new 2008) on quiet cul-de-sac, 2.6 miles from Emory/CDC, minutes from Virginia Highlands, I-85, GA-400, & Buckhead. 12-window master w/ trey ceiling overlooks deck, wooded backyard, huge walk-in shower, garden tub. Hardwoods, tile, granite, 9-foot ceilings, master closet built-ins, solid-core doors, gas log fireplace, deluxe stainless appliances. Desirable neighborhood w/ tons of knock-down, rebuilds all over street. (Prefer single family or 3-adult-max roommate situation to comply w/ local zoning.) Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Country Lane NE have any available units?
1084 Country Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1084 Country Lane NE have?
Some of 1084 Country Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Country Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Country Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Country Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1084 Country Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1084 Country Lane NE offer parking?
No, 1084 Country Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 1084 Country Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Country Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Country Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1084 Country Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Country Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1084 Country Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Country Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 Country Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1084 Country Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1084 Country Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College