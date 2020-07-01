All apartments in North Decatur
995 Emory Parc Place
995 Emory Parc Place

995 Emory Parc Pl · No Longer Available
Location

995 Emory Parc Pl, North Decatur, GA 30033
Mason Mill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light-filled townhome. Open floor plan. In quiet, private community near Emory, CDC and the VA hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Emory Parc Place have any available units?
995 Emory Parc Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 995 Emory Parc Place currently offering any rent specials?
995 Emory Parc Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Emory Parc Place pet-friendly?
No, 995 Emory Parc Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 995 Emory Parc Place offer parking?
Yes, 995 Emory Parc Place offers parking.
Does 995 Emory Parc Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Emory Parc Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Emory Parc Place have a pool?
No, 995 Emory Parc Place does not have a pool.
Does 995 Emory Parc Place have accessible units?
No, 995 Emory Parc Place does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Emory Parc Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Emory Parc Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Emory Parc Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 995 Emory Parc Place does not have units with air conditioning.

