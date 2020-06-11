All apartments in North Decatur
561 Emory Oaks Way

561 Emory Oaks Way · (678) 469-7362
Location

561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240

Available beginning June 15th, 2020
1335sq. ft.; Fully furnished
-Furnishings include large TV, sofas, coffee table, beds, dressers, desks, kitchen supplies (pots and pans, drinkware, silverware), hangers, and more.
-Roommate floor plan with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, fireplace, granite countertops, & private porch.
-Rent includes water, cable, & trash. Walking distance to Emory bus stop, Publix, restaurants/shopping.
-Private parking spot and storage space (current residents walk to Emory campus). Amenable to small pets with pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223240
Property Id 223240

(RLNE5789294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Emory Oaks Way have any available units?
561 Emory Oaks Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 561 Emory Oaks Way have?
Some of 561 Emory Oaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Emory Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
561 Emory Oaks Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Emory Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 561 Emory Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 561 Emory Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 561 Emory Oaks Way does offer parking.
Does 561 Emory Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 Emory Oaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Emory Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 561 Emory Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 561 Emory Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 561 Emory Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Emory Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Emory Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Emory Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
