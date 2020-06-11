561 Emory Oaks Way

Amenities
Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240
Available beginning June 15th, 2020
1335sq. ft.; Fully furnished
-Furnishings include large TV, sofas, coffee table, beds, dressers, desks, kitchen supplies (pots and pans, drinkware, silverware), hangers, and more.
-Roommate floor plan with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, fireplace, granite countertops, & private porch.
-Rent includes water, cable, & trash. Walking distance to Emory bus stop, Publix, restaurants/shopping.
-Private parking spot and storage space (current residents walk to Emory campus). Amenable to small pets with pet fee.
