428 Medlock Rd
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM
428 Medlock Rd
428 Medlock Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
428 Medlock Road, North Decatur, GA 30030
Ridgeland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Level Unit. Bonus office space. Hardwoods, Deck. Walk to LA Fitness, Starbucks,Sprouts, Walmart, etc. 5 Min from downtown Decatur + very close to Emory University. Small pet will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 Medlock Rd have any available units?
428 Medlock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 428 Medlock Rd have?
Some of 428 Medlock Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 428 Medlock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
428 Medlock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Medlock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Medlock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 428 Medlock Rd offer parking?
No, 428 Medlock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 428 Medlock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Medlock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Medlock Rd have a pool?
No, 428 Medlock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 428 Medlock Rd have accessible units?
No, 428 Medlock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Medlock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Medlock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Medlock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Medlock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
