2671 Woodridge Drive

Move-In Ready Brick Bungalow in Medlock Park. Gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, with updated kitchen and baths. Spacious kitchen boasts stainless appliances, island, pantry, granite countertops, and tremendous cabinet storage. Enjoy the light-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. Renovated Master Bath offers double vanities and granite. Landscaped front yard. Enjoy Summer evenings on the backyard patio that overlooks the level shady backyard. Close to freeway access, Emory, CDC and downtown Decatur. Wonderful neighborhood!