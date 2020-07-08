All apartments in North Decatur
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2671 Woodridge Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

2671 Woodridge Drive

2671 Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2671 Woodridge Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move-In Ready Brick Bungalow in Medlock Park. Gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, with updated kitchen and baths. Spacious kitchen boasts stainless appliances, island, pantry, granite countertops, and tremendous cabinet storage. Enjoy the light-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. Renovated Master Bath offers double vanities and granite. Landscaped front yard. Enjoy Summer evenings on the backyard patio that overlooks the level shady backyard. Close to freeway access, Emory, CDC and downtown Decatur. Wonderful neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Woodridge Drive have any available units?
2671 Woodridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2671 Woodridge Drive have?
Some of 2671 Woodridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Woodridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Woodridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Woodridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2671 Woodridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2671 Woodridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Woodridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2671 Woodridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2671 Woodridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Woodridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2671 Woodridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2671 Woodridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2671 Woodridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Woodridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2671 Woodridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 Woodridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 Woodridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

