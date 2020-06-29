2667 Fox Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Brick Ranch in Medlock Park - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch with a fenced yard. Updates include newer white kitchen cabinets and butcher block counter tops, Bosch electric range, dishwasher, microwave, glass back splash, corner lazy susan and under counter lighting, plantation blinds and hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom with pedestal sink, new toilet and new fixtures. Other features include breakfast area in kitchen, separate dining room and living room. All fixed appliances remain - fridge, microwave, washer & dryer remain as courtesy items. The home is conveniently located with easy access to downtown Decatur, restaurants, shopping, Emory, CDC and major highways. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



