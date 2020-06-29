All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2667 Fox Hills Drive

2667 Fox Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2667 Fox Hills Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Adorable Brick Ranch in Medlock Park - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch with a fenced yard. Updates include newer white kitchen cabinets and butcher block counter tops, Bosch electric range, dishwasher, microwave, glass back splash, corner lazy susan and under counter lighting, plantation blinds and hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom with pedestal sink, new toilet and new fixtures. Other features include breakfast area in kitchen, separate dining room and living room. All fixed appliances remain - fridge, microwave, washer & dryer remain as courtesy items. The home is conveniently located with easy access to downtown Decatur, restaurants, shopping, Emory, CDC and major highways. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE5506602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have any available units?
2667 Fox Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have?
Some of 2667 Fox Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 Fox Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Fox Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Fox Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2667 Fox Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2667 Fox Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2667 Fox Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2667 Fox Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2667 Fox Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 Fox Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 Fox Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 Fox Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
