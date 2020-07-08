All apartments in North Decatur
2470 Ridgefield Ter

2470 Ridgefield Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2470 Ridgefield Terrace, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Attractive 2-3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Updated Kitchen Appliances, Hardwood Floors throughout and Ceiling Fans. Easy access to Emory University, CDC, Shops, Restaurants, Emory Village and Downtown Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have any available units?
2470 Ridgefield Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have?
Some of 2470 Ridgefield Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 Ridgefield Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Ridgefield Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 Ridgefield Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2470 Ridgefield Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter offer parking?
No, 2470 Ridgefield Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 Ridgefield Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have a pool?
No, 2470 Ridgefield Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have accessible units?
No, 2470 Ridgefield Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2470 Ridgefield Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2470 Ridgefield Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2470 Ridgefield Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

