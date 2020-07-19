2463 Oak Grove Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Townhome in the BEST Dekalb School District (Oak Grove Elem & Lakeside HS)! Spacious home boasts hardwood floor in living & dining rooms, neutral colors, private backyard & deck for entertaining. Open floor plan features huge living/dining rm combo, eat-in kitchen w/breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, pantry, gas cooking & microwave. This home is a rare gem nestled in a convenient location near I85, Emory, CDC, & VA Hospital, plus walking distance to restaurants, shopping, gym & more!