Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2463 Oak Grove Vista

2463 Oak Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Oak Grove Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Townhome in the BEST Dekalb School District (Oak Grove Elem & Lakeside HS)! Spacious home boasts hardwood floor in living & dining rooms, neutral colors, private backyard & deck for entertaining. Open floor plan features huge living/dining rm combo, eat-in kitchen w/breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, pantry, gas cooking & microwave. This home is a rare gem nestled in a convenient location near I85, Emory, CDC, & VA Hospital, plus walking distance to restaurants, shopping, gym & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have any available units?
2463 Oak Grove Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have?
Some of 2463 Oak Grove Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Oak Grove Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Oak Grove Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Oak Grove Vista pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Oak Grove Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2463 Oak Grove Vista offers parking.
Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2463 Oak Grove Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have a pool?
No, 2463 Oak Grove Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have accessible units?
No, 2463 Oak Grove Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2463 Oak Grove Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 Oak Grove Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 Oak Grove Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
