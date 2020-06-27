Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2434 N Decatur Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2434 N Decatur Rd
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:34 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2434 N Decatur Rd
2434 North Decatur Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2434 North Decatur Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Spacious Rental!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have any available units?
2434 N Decatur Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
Is 2434 N Decatur Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2434 N Decatur Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 N Decatur Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2434 N Decatur Rd offers parking.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have a pool?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have accessible units?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Similar Pages
North Decatur 1 Bedrooms
North Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with Pool
North Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Medlock Park
Decatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College