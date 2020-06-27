All apartments in North Decatur
2434 N Decatur Rd

2434 North Decatur Road · No Longer Available
Location

2434 North Decatur Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Spacious Rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have any available units?
2434 N Decatur Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2434 N Decatur Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2434 N Decatur Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 N Decatur Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2434 N Decatur Rd offers parking.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have a pool?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have accessible units?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 N Decatur Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 N Decatur Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
