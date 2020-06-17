All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

2323 Desmond Dr

2323 Desmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 1950's ranch home. Convenient to Emory, CDC, VA & Dekalb Medical. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with separate dining room and family room. Private, fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Desmond Dr have any available units?
2323 Desmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2323 Desmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Desmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Desmond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Desmond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2323 Desmond Dr offer parking?
No, 2323 Desmond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Desmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Desmond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Desmond Dr have a pool?
No, 2323 Desmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Desmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 2323 Desmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Desmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Desmond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Desmond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Desmond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

