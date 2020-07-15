All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:08 PM

2307 Stratford Cmns

2307 Stratford Cmns · (404) 316-1299
Location

2307 Stratford Cmns, North Decatur, GA 30033
Decatur Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Light, bright, open floor plan in gated community. Swim/tennis/fitness room. Best deal around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have any available units?
2307 Stratford Cmns has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2307 Stratford Cmns have?
Some of 2307 Stratford Cmns's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Stratford Cmns currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Stratford Cmns is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Stratford Cmns pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns offer parking?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Stratford Cmns has a pool.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have accessible units?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Stratford Cmns has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not have units with air conditioning.

