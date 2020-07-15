Sign Up
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:08 PM
Check Availability
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2307 Stratford Cmns
2307 Stratford Cmns
·
(404) 316-1299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2307 Stratford Cmns, North Decatur, GA 30033
Decatur Heights
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,600
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Light, bright, open floor plan in gated community. Swim/tennis/fitness room. Best deal around!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have any available units?
2307 Stratford Cmns has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2307 Stratford Cmns have?
Some of 2307 Stratford Cmns's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2307 Stratford Cmns currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Stratford Cmns is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Stratford Cmns pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns offer parking?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Stratford Cmns has a pool.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have accessible units?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Stratford Cmns has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Stratford Cmns have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Stratford Cmns does not have units with air conditioning.
