All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2169 Rock Creek Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2169 Rock Creek Park
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

2169 Rock Creek Park

2169 Rock Creek Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2169 Rock Creek Park, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
New-built townhouse near Emory - Property Id: 101250

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101250
Property Id 101250

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have any available units?
2169 Rock Creek Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2169 Rock Creek Park have?
Some of 2169 Rock Creek Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Rock Creek Park currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Rock Creek Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Rock Creek Park pet-friendly?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park offer parking?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not offer parking.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2169 Rock Creek Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have a pool?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not have a pool.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have accessible units?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 Rock Creek Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College