2169 Rock Creek Park
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 1
2169 Rock Creek Park
2169 Rock Creek Park
·
No Longer Available
Location
2169 Rock Creek Park, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
New-built townhouse near Emory - Property Id: 101250
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101250
Property Id 101250
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4718263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have any available units?
2169 Rock Creek Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 2169 Rock Creek Park have?
Some of 2169 Rock Creek Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2169 Rock Creek Park currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Rock Creek Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Rock Creek Park pet-friendly?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park offer parking?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not offer parking.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2169 Rock Creek Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have a pool?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not have a pool.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have accessible units?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 Rock Creek Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 Rock Creek Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 Rock Creek Park does not have units with air conditioning.
