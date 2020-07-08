All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

2166 Rock Creek Park

2166 Rock Creek Park · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Rock Creek Park, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new three story townhouse is close to Emory, CDC, I-85, shopping centers and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Rock Creek Park have any available units?
2166 Rock Creek Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2166 Rock Creek Park have?
Some of 2166 Rock Creek Park's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Rock Creek Park currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Rock Creek Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Rock Creek Park pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Rock Creek Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2166 Rock Creek Park offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Rock Creek Park offers parking.
Does 2166 Rock Creek Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Rock Creek Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Rock Creek Park have a pool?
No, 2166 Rock Creek Park does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Rock Creek Park have accessible units?
No, 2166 Rock Creek Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Rock Creek Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 Rock Creek Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Rock Creek Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Rock Creek Park does not have units with air conditioning.

