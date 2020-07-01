All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:20 PM

2042 Desmond Drive

2042 Desmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. See this home in 3D at https://bit.ly/3clcdJ8. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Desmond Drive have any available units?
2042 Desmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2042 Desmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Desmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Desmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Desmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Desmond Drive offer parking?
No, 2042 Desmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Desmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Desmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Desmond Drive have a pool?
No, 2042 Desmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Desmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2042 Desmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Desmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 Desmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 Desmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Desmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

