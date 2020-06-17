All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 1412 Tuxworth Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1412 Tuxworth Circle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1412 Tuxworth Circle

1412 Tuxworth Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1412 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tuxworth - Property Id: 80516

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80516
Property Id 80516

(RLNE4935843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have any available units?
1412 Tuxworth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have?
Some of 1412 Tuxworth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Tuxworth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Tuxworth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Tuxworth Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Tuxworth Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle offer parking?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Tuxworth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have a pool?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have accessible units?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Tuxworth Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College