Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1412 Tuxworth Circle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1412 Tuxworth Circle
1412 Tuxworth Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1412 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tuxworth - Property Id: 80516
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80516
Property Id 80516
(RLNE4935843)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have any available units?
1412 Tuxworth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have?
Some of 1412 Tuxworth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1412 Tuxworth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Tuxworth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Tuxworth Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Tuxworth Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle offer parking?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Tuxworth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have a pool?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have accessible units?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Tuxworth Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Tuxworth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Tuxworth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
