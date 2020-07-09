Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 1348 Scott Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1348 Scott Boulevard
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1348 Scott Boulevard
1348 Scott Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1348 Scott Boulevard, North Decatur, GA 30030
Ridgeland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Decatur Bungalow. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and tile backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout. Partial basement with laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
1348 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 1348 Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 1348 Scott Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1348 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Scott Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Scott Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Similar Pages
North Decatur 1 Bedrooms
North Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with Pool
North Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Medlock Park
Decatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College