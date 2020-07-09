All apartments in North Decatur
1348 Scott Boulevard

1348 Scott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Scott Boulevard, North Decatur, GA 30030
Ridgeland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Decatur Bungalow. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and tile backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout. Partial basement with laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
1348 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1348 Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 1348 Scott Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Scott Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Scott Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Scott Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

