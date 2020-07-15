All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like The Grove at Stonebrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
The Grove at Stonebrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Grove at Stonebrook

1405 Beaver Ruin Rd · (727) 456-8831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM A-1

$986

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM B-1

$991

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM Town Home-1

$1,111

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM A-1

$1,144

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM B-1

$1,236

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove at Stonebrook.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere. Our thoughtfully designed neighborhood, tucked away on 18 wooded acres of pristine terrain, keeps you secluded from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This serene community boasts extraordinary views and an unbeatable location. You will treasure our fantastic on-site privileges such as: a radiant swimming pool complete with a sundeck, a state of the art fitness center, tennis court, and clothes care centers. Meet up with your neighbors at our gorgeous clubhouse, and savor our complimentary coffee bar. Our customer service will exceed your expectations. Life here, at the Grove at Stonebrook, will surpass your wildest dreams and enhance your reality. Welcome home, where you will live life at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1st month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 50 lbs under no Aggresive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $10
restrictions: 50 lbs and under no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove at Stonebrook have any available units?
The Grove at Stonebrook offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $986 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,144. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove at Stonebrook have?
Some of The Grove at Stonebrook's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove at Stonebrook currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove at Stonebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove at Stonebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove at Stonebrook is pet friendly.
Does The Grove at Stonebrook offer parking?
Yes, The Grove at Stonebrook offers parking.
Does The Grove at Stonebrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grove at Stonebrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove at Stonebrook have a pool?
Yes, The Grove at Stonebrook has a pool.
Does The Grove at Stonebrook have accessible units?
Yes, The Grove at Stonebrook has accessible units.
Does The Grove at Stonebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove at Stonebrook has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Grove at Stonebrook?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Dog Friendly Apartments
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity