Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym 24hr maintenance basketball court courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere. Our thoughtfully designed neighborhood, tucked away on 18 wooded acres of pristine terrain, keeps you secluded from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This serene community boasts extraordinary views and an unbeatable location. You will treasure our fantastic on-site privileges such as: a radiant swimming pool complete with a sundeck, a state of the art fitness center, tennis court, and clothes care centers. Meet up with your neighbors at our gorgeous clubhouse, and savor our complimentary coffee bar. Our customer service will exceed your expectations. Life here, at the Grove at Stonebrook, will surpass your wildest dreams and enhance your reality. Welcome home, where you will live life at its finest.