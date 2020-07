The Brunswick Norcross

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage conference room fire pit guest parking online portal smoke-free community yoga

The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia. Come home to an interactive community filled with high-end amenities, all connected to a 5-acre backyard with an interactive splashpad, fountains, and walking trails that provide a relaxing, off-road connection to amazing shopping, dining and services in Downtown Norcross.