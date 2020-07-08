All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like Gwinnett Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

Gwinnett Pointe Apartments

1300 Beaver Ruin Rd · (205) 576-4371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA 30093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01002 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 06302 · Avail. Sep 16

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 12303 · Avail. Aug 14

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03007 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 07304 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 10206 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gwinnett Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.

At Gwinnett Pointe, you have a luxury community offering designer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with features you'd expect to find in a fine custom home! Our homes feature separate dining room, optional wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans with overhead lighting, black appliances, custom espresso cabinetry, and baths with ceramic tile accents. Our homes include washer and dryer connections, private balconies and patios with storage and ample closet space.

You'll love living here even more when you see our incredible community amenities. Our resort-style pool is the perfect spot for you and your family to enjoy a swim on a warm summer's day. Our state-of-the-art fitness center is the perfect place to work out and meet with friends. Our sports minded residents will enjoy our tennis courts and sports court. Our modern playground is just the right place for children to play.

When you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments has 18 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Gwinnett Pointe Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gwinnett Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gwinnett Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Gwinnett Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gwinnett Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gwinnett Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Gwinnett Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Gwinnett Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Gwinnett Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gwinnett Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Gwinnett Pointe Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Dog Friendly Apartments
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity