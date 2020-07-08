Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse

Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.



At Gwinnett Pointe, you have a luxury community offering designer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with features you'd expect to find in a fine custom home! Our homes feature separate dining room, optional wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans with overhead lighting, black appliances, custom espresso cabinetry, and baths with ceramic tile accents. Our homes include washer and dryer connections, private balconies and patios with storage and ample closet space.



You'll love living here even more when you see our incredible community amenities. Our resort-style pool is the perfect spot for you and your family to enjoy a swim on a warm summer's day. Our state-of-the-art fitness center is the perfect place to work out and meet with friends. Our sports minded residents will enjoy our tennis courts and sports court. Our modern playground is just the right place for children to play.



When you