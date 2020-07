Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access lobby

Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA. Offering a host of desirable interior features that include modern kitchens, full sized washer dryer connections and generous storage, our apartment homes offer the well-balanced lifestyle you deserve. Community amenities include a refreshing swimming pool, playground, sport court, 24-hour access fitness center and business center. Located just outside of Atlanta’s perimeter, Grove Point provides convenient access to Interstate 285, putting you in the center of all the entertainment, dining and shopping districts. Come home to Grove Point.