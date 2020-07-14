All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like Ashford Indian Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
Ashford Indian Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Ashford Indian Trail

1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd · (678) 203-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA 30093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0624 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 0926 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 1126 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0911 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 2021 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 2707 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Indian Trail.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
package receiving
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Ideally located in Norcross, GA, just a few miles north of Atlanta, Ashford Indian Trail provides the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Our community offers a tranquil lifestyle, nestled along the banks of a stream and secluded among lush pines and towering hardwood. But all the excitement of city living is also right at your fingertips, since Ashford Indian Trail boasts direct access to I-85.

The spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes of Ashford Indian Trail include full-size washer/dryer connections, separate dining areas, private patios or balconies, and much more. Residents enjoy resort-style amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center, sand volleyball court, and picnic areas. Plus, Ashford Indian Trail is proudly managed by a RADCO Residential team, dedicated to ensuring a community where you can Live Life Better.

Visit us today to discover why Ashford Indian Trail is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Trash, Pest, Sewer, Renter's Insurance: $80/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashford Indian Trail have any available units?
Ashford Indian Trail has 24 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Indian Trail have?
Some of Ashford Indian Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Indian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford Indian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Indian Trail is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Indian Trail offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Indian Trail offers parking.
Does Ashford Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford Indian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Indian Trail have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Indian Trail has a pool.
Does Ashford Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, Ashford Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Ashford Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashford Indian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ashford Indian Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Dog Friendly Apartments
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity