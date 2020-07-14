Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool e-payments bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments hot tub internet access online portal

Ideally located in Norcross, GA, just a few miles north of Atlanta, Ashford Indian Trail provides the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Our community offers a tranquil lifestyle, nestled along the banks of a stream and secluded among lush pines and towering hardwood. But all the excitement of city living is also right at your fingertips, since Ashford Indian Trail boasts direct access to I-85.



The spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes of Ashford Indian Trail include full-size washer/dryer connections, separate dining areas, private patios or balconies, and much more. Residents enjoy resort-style amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center, sand volleyball court, and picnic areas. Plus, Ashford Indian Trail is proudly managed by a RADCO Residential team, dedicated to ensuring a community where you can Live Life Better.



Visit us today to discover why Ashford Indian Trail is the perfect place to call home!