Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
702 Summer Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
702 Summer Place
702 Summer Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
702 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
702 Summer Place - Property Id: 173926
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173926p
Property Id 173926
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5291510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 Summer Place have any available units?
702 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norcross, GA
.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norcross Rent Report
.
What amenities does 702 Summer Place have?
Some of 702 Summer Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 702 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
702 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Summer Place pet-friendly?
No, 702 Summer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norcross
.
Does 702 Summer Place offer parking?
No, 702 Summer Place does not offer parking.
Does 702 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Summer Place have a pool?
No, 702 Summer Place does not have a pool.
Does 702 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 702 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Summer Place has units with dishwashers.
