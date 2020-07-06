All apartments in Norcross
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

702 Summer Place

702 Summer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

702 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
702 Summer Place - Property Id: 173926

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173926p
Property Id 173926

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Summer Place have any available units?
702 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Summer Place have?
Some of 702 Summer Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
702 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Summer Place pet-friendly?
No, 702 Summer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 702 Summer Place offer parking?
No, 702 Summer Place does not offer parking.
Does 702 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Summer Place have a pool?
No, 702 Summer Place does not have a pool.
Does 702 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 702 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Summer Place has units with dishwashers.

