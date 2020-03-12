All apartments in Norcross
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:37 AM

5987 Lanier Boulevard

5987 Lanier Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5987 Lanier Boulevard Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
internet access
Great ranch home in central location. One Bed/One Bath for rent. Close to shopping, restaurants, and convenient to highway. Note: Only one side of the home is being rented out. Utilities - water, gas, electric, internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard have any available units?
5987 Lanier Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
Is 5987 Lanier Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5987 Lanier Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5987 Lanier Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5987 Lanier Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5987 Lanier Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
