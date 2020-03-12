5987 Lanier Boulevard Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071
Great ranch home in central location. One Bed/One Bath for rent. Close to shopping, restaurants, and convenient to highway. Note: Only one side of the home is being rented out. Utilities - water, gas, electric, internet included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
