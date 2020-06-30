5807 Western Hills Dr

Amenities

**Adorable 2bd/2ba Cottage Style House in Gwinnett!! **Available for IMMEDIATE Move-In!!** - ****GREAT LOCATION AND NEIGHBORHOOD!!!****DON'T HESITATE...THIS WILL GO FAST!!!****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED



Renovated home!! This 2bd/2ba home features a partial basement and fenced backyard!!!

Adorable home with a manicured lawn and a long driveway with side entry, drive under garage. The home opens up to an open great room with a stone fireplace. The dining area has sliding glass doors that lead to the deck that overlooks the garden area which has beautiful trees, bird feeders, and butterflies. The kitchen is open to the dining area with tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous updated wood flooring throughout! The lower basement level has a storage room and a large garage area. The home is within minutes of the Peachtree Corners area, Hwy 85, Hwy 285, Pappadeaux, other restaurants and shopping!!! Come see it to appreciate it!! This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. MAKE THIS COTTAGE YOURS!!!



