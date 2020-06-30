All apartments in Norcross
5807 Western Hills Dr

5807 Western Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Western Hills Drive, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Adorable 2bd/2ba Cottage Style House in Gwinnett!! **Available for IMMEDIATE Move-In!!** - ****GREAT LOCATION AND NEIGHBORHOOD!!!****DON'T HESITATE...THIS WILL GO FAST!!!****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Renovated home!! This 2bd/2ba home features a partial basement and fenced backyard!!!
Adorable home with a manicured lawn and a long driveway with side entry, drive under garage. The home opens up to an open great room with a stone fireplace. The dining area has sliding glass doors that lead to the deck that overlooks the garden area which has beautiful trees, bird feeders, and butterflies. The kitchen is open to the dining area with tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous updated wood flooring throughout! The lower basement level has a storage room and a large garage area. The home is within minutes of the Peachtree Corners area, Hwy 85, Hwy 285, Pappadeaux, other restaurants and shopping!!! Come see it to appreciate it!! This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. MAKE THIS COTTAGE YOURS!!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE4330929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Western Hills Dr have any available units?
5807 Western Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 Western Hills Dr have?
Some of 5807 Western Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Western Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Western Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Western Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5807 Western Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5807 Western Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Western Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 5807 Western Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 Western Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Western Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 5807 Western Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Western Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 5807 Western Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Western Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Western Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

