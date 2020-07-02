All apartments in Norcross
Location

5719 Chatham Cir, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath. Home loaded with sought-after upgrades to include granite, hardwood floors, custom paint, and tiled bathrooms, just to name a few. Large Kitchen connects to eating area and spacious Family Room with fireplace. Oversized Master Suite with tray ceiling and secondary Bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Well maintained. Popular neighborhood. Great location just minutes from all major highways and downtown Norcross! See to appreciate! Move in ready. house will be cleaned by professional and carpet steam cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 chatham Circle have any available units?
5719 chatham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 chatham Circle have?
Some of 5719 chatham Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 chatham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5719 chatham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 chatham Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5719 chatham Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5719 chatham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5719 chatham Circle offers parking.
Does 5719 chatham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 chatham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 chatham Circle have a pool?
No, 5719 chatham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5719 chatham Circle have accessible units?
No, 5719 chatham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 chatham Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 chatham Circle has units with dishwashers.

