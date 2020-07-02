5719 chatham Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath. Home loaded with sought-after upgrades to include granite, hardwood floors, custom paint, and tiled bathrooms, just to name a few. Large Kitchen connects to eating area and spacious Family Room with fireplace. Oversized Master Suite with tray ceiling and secondary Bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Well maintained. Popular neighborhood. Great location just minutes from all major highways and downtown Norcross! See to appreciate! Move in ready. house will be cleaned by professional and carpet steam cleaned.