Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

5566 Rails Way

5566 Rails Way · No Longer Available
Location

5566 Rails Way, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Homes is on a Rently lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5566 Rails Way have any available units?
5566 Rails Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5566 Rails Way have?
Some of 5566 Rails Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5566 Rails Way currently offering any rent specials?
5566 Rails Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5566 Rails Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5566 Rails Way is pet friendly.
Does 5566 Rails Way offer parking?
Yes, 5566 Rails Way offers parking.
Does 5566 Rails Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5566 Rails Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5566 Rails Way have a pool?
No, 5566 Rails Way does not have a pool.
Does 5566 Rails Way have accessible units?
No, 5566 Rails Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5566 Rails Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5566 Rails Way does not have units with dishwashers.

