Home is available now. Fresh interior paint and open floor concept. High ceilings and abundant natural light. Fireplace in family room. Fenced back yard with patio for enjoying the outdoors! Close to I-85, Peachtree Industrial and Norcross.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5488 Boyer Trail have any available units?
5488 Boyer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5488 Boyer Trail have?
Some of 5488 Boyer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5488 Boyer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5488 Boyer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.