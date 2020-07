Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, location. Ideal roommate plan with each bedroom having its own bathroom. Freshly painted gray and new carpet on upper level. New flooring on main level. Cozy fireplace in Living room. Laundry closet on main. Guest bathroom on the main. New range, dishwasher, fridge! !New light fixtures throughout. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Convenient location close to all roads and shopping.