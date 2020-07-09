All apartments in Norcross
5265 Wexford Lane

5265 Wexford Lane
Location

5265 Wexford Lane, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Convenient 2br/2.5ba with outside Storage Room

Just Renovated Brick townhome, living room, dining room combination, fully equipped kitchen, full size washer dryer connections. Great roommate plan with bath off each bedroom, Huge LR/DR/Den with open floorplan. Patio and Storage room in back.

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines.
Lawn Maintenance and Trash Pickup included. Great Schools are Beaver Ridge ES, Summerour MS & Norcross HS. Beaver Ruin and Indian Trail at I85. Pet Friendly.
SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com
Apply Here:
http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A

Rental Criteria here:
https://www.rhris.com/ApplyNow/31393Acriteria.pdf

3D Pics:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/brsVnMmHYT4m11xL7

Please, PLEASE.... Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 You will leave your questions with my assistant and I will return calls when the questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 Wexford Lane have any available units?
5265 Wexford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5265 Wexford Lane have?
Some of 5265 Wexford Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5265 Wexford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5265 Wexford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 Wexford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5265 Wexford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5265 Wexford Lane offer parking?
No, 5265 Wexford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5265 Wexford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5265 Wexford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 Wexford Lane have a pool?
No, 5265 Wexford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5265 Wexford Lane have accessible units?
No, 5265 Wexford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 Wexford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5265 Wexford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

