5265 Wexford Lane

Super Convenient 2br/2.5ba with outside Storage Room



Just Renovated Brick townhome, living room, dining room combination, fully equipped kitchen, full size washer dryer connections. Great roommate plan with bath off each bedroom, Huge LR/DR/Den with open floorplan. Patio and Storage room in back.



Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines.

Lawn Maintenance and Trash Pickup included. Great Schools are Beaver Ridge ES, Summerour MS & Norcross HS. Beaver Ruin and Indian Trail at I85. Pet Friendly.

SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com

Apply Here:

http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A



Rental Criteria here:

https://www.rhris.com/ApplyNow/31393Acriteria.pdf



3D Pics:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/brsVnMmHYT4m11xL7



Please, PLEASE.... Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 You will leave your questions with my assistant and I will return calls when the questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.

