All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 519 Lawrenceville Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
519 Lawrenceville Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:58 AM

519 Lawrenceville Street

519 Lawrenceville Street Northwest · (770) 248-7480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

519 Lawrenceville Street Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Enrich @ 519 Lawrenceville St., A senior living community located near Historic Downtown Norcross. At Enrich, you'll find a newly renovated personal care home ready to assist families and residents with the best option for adult living. Enrich is a licensed personal care facility assisting with daily activities. Here's some of what Enrich offers: Bathing, Grooming, Medication reminders/management, Nutrition, Wellness Services, Respite Care, Laundry, and Housekeeping Assistance, Including "HOT MEALS"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Lawrenceville Street have any available units?
519 Lawrenceville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Lawrenceville Street have?
Some of 519 Lawrenceville Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Lawrenceville Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 Lawrenceville Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Lawrenceville Street pet-friendly?
No, 519 Lawrenceville Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 519 Lawrenceville Street offer parking?
Yes, 519 Lawrenceville Street does offer parking.
Does 519 Lawrenceville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Lawrenceville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Lawrenceville Street have a pool?
No, 519 Lawrenceville Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 Lawrenceville Street have accessible units?
No, 519 Lawrenceville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Lawrenceville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Lawrenceville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 519 Lawrenceville Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity