All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 479 Holcomb Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
479 Holcomb Bridge Road
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

479 Holcomb Bridge Road

479 Holcomb Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

479 Holcomb Bridge Road, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Downtown Norcross Location, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks. All Brick Ranch on Large Lot. Partial Finished Basement. Hardwood Floors throughout. Updated Kitchen with Granite Tops. Large Backyard with Patio and Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have any available units?
479 Holcomb Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have?
Some of 479 Holcomb Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Holcomb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
479 Holcomb Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Holcomb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 479 Holcomb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 479 Holcomb Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Holcomb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 479 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 479 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 Holcomb Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College