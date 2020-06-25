Downtown Norcross Location, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks. All Brick Ranch on Large Lot. Partial Finished Basement. Hardwood Floors throughout. Updated Kitchen with Granite Tops. Large Backyard with Patio and Deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have any available units?
479 Holcomb Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 Holcomb Bridge Road have?
Some of 479 Holcomb Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Holcomb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
479 Holcomb Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.