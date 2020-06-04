All apartments in Norcross
400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802

400 West Peachtree Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
pool
BEAUTIFUL CONDO AT TWELVE ATLANTA WITH SPECTACULAR CITY VIEWS - Beautiful modern condo with FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS that showcase spectacular city views! Home has amazing PRIVATE BALCONY! All stainless steel appliances! In-Unit washer/dryer. Carpeted bedroom. Hardwoods in living area. GREAT LOCATION! Steps to downtown with easy access to MARTA train connecting you to Midtown, Buckhead, and more within minutes! TWELVE Centennial Park Luxury Condominium Building features a Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Business Center, Restaurant On-Site, and 24/7 concierge.

*Home is currently vacant and unfurnished* Landlord requires minimum credit score of 640, minimum monthly income of 3X one month's rent, and clean rental/criminal/credit history. For more information, please make application online at www.AtlantaLuxuryLease.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5075187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 have any available units?
400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 have?
Some of 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 currently offering any rent specials?
400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 pet-friendly?
No, 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 offer parking?
No, 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 does not offer parking.
Does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 have a pool?
Yes, 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 has a pool.
Does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 have accessible units?
No, 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West Peachtree St Unit 1802 does not have units with dishwashers.

