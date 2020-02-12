All apartments in Norcross
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
3337 Newbury Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3337 Newbury Road

3337 Newbury Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Newbury Rd, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Newbury Road have any available units?
3337 Newbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
Is 3337 Newbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Newbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Newbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 Newbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 3337 Newbury Road offer parking?
No, 3337 Newbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Newbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Newbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Newbury Road have a pool?
No, 3337 Newbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Newbury Road have accessible units?
No, 3337 Newbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Newbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Newbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Newbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Newbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.

