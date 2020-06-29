2299 Summertown Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2299 Summertown Norcross - Property Id: 232365



Fully Renovated beautiful Ranch with an extra storage space and a very big Shed in the back yard.

Sliding door from the dining area to the back yard

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232365

Property Id 232365



(RLNE5601715)