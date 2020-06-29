Fully Renovated beautiful Ranch with an extra storage space and a very big Shed in the back yard. Sliding door from the dining area to the back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232365 Property Id 232365
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2299 Summertown Dr have any available units?
2299 Summertown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 2299 Summertown Dr have?
Some of 2299 Summertown Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 Summertown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2299 Summertown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 Summertown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2299 Summertown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2299 Summertown Dr offer parking?
No, 2299 Summertown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2299 Summertown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 Summertown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 Summertown Dr have a pool?
No, 2299 Summertown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2299 Summertown Dr have accessible units?
No, 2299 Summertown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 Summertown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2299 Summertown Dr has units with dishwashers.
