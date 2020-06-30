All apartments in Norcross
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2135 Mitchell rd A

2135 Mitchell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Mitchell Road Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit A Available 03/01/20 Mitchell rd A - Property Id: 17464

***Open House Showing. Sunday Feb 2, 2020 from 2-4pm. Please come if you are interested. The home usually rents fast***

Range Style duplex with a very Homey feel. Surrounded by trees you, this property has a small patio in the back and 2 car parking in the front. Renovations completed in January include, new carpet, paint, tiled bathrooms and kitchen, new countertops in kitchen and new bathroom vanities and fixtures. Come make this your home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17464
Property Id 17464

(RLNE5451438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

