Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:24 PM

70 Tamalynn Trail

70 Tamalynn Trl · (678) 223-0540
Location

70 Tamalynn Trl, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the stylish bedrooms and bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Tamalynn Trail have any available units?
70 Tamalynn Trail has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 70 Tamalynn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
70 Tamalynn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Tamalynn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Tamalynn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 70 Tamalynn Trail offer parking?
No, 70 Tamalynn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 70 Tamalynn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Tamalynn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Tamalynn Trail have a pool?
No, 70 Tamalynn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 70 Tamalynn Trail have accessible units?
No, 70 Tamalynn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Tamalynn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Tamalynn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Tamalynn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Tamalynn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
