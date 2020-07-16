All apartments in Newton County
Find more places like 40 Shenandoah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton County, GA
/
40 Shenandoah Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

40 Shenandoah Drive

40 Shenandoah Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40 Shenandoah Drive, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 40 Shenandoah Drive Covington GA · Avail. now

$1,325

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5659566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
40 Shenandoah Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 40 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 40 Shenandoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 40 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 40 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
Yes, 40 Shenandoah Drive has a pool.
Does 40 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 40 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Shenandoah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Shenandoah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40 Shenandoah Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lake
431 Kirkland Rd
Covington, GA 30016
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St
Porterdale, GA 30014

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GACovington, GAConyers, GALocust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAJackson, GARedan, GA
Loganville, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAGrayson, GALilburn, GATucker, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAClarkston, GAPanthersville, GAGriffin, GAScottdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity