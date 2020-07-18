freshly renovated 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, hard to get , in fairview Estates, minutes from I-20, 2 cars driveway parking, home have fireplace in living room, kitchen with a direct exit to a large private backyard. a must see home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 355 Crestfield Cir have any available units?
355 Crestfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton County, GA.
What amenities does 355 Crestfield Cir have?
Some of 355 Crestfield Cir's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Crestfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
355 Crestfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.