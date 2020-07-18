All apartments in Newton County
Newton County, GA
355 Crestfield Cir
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:13 AM

355 Crestfield Cir

355 Crestfield Circle · (770) 896-5660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

355 Crestfield Circle, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
freshly renovated 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, hard to get , in fairview Estates, minutes from I-20, 2 cars driveway parking, home have fireplace in living room, kitchen with a direct exit to a large private backyard. a must see home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

