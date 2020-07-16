All apartments in Newton County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

350 Orchard Ln

350 Orchard Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

350 Orchard Lane, Newton County, GA 30014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 350 Orchard Ln Covington GA · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,830 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5926096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 350 Orchard Ln have any available units?
350 Orchard Ln has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Orchard Ln have?
Some of 350 Orchard Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Orchard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
350 Orchard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Orchard Ln pet-friendly?
No, 350 Orchard Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 350 Orchard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 350 Orchard Ln offers parking.
Does 350 Orchard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Orchard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Orchard Ln have a pool?
Yes, 350 Orchard Ln has a pool.
Does 350 Orchard Ln have accessible units?
No, 350 Orchard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Orchard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Orchard Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Orchard Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 Orchard Ln has units with air conditioning.

