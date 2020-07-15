Woodland Commons

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Your pet’s veterinarian vaccination record will need to be submitted prior to your move in date. A pet addendum will be filled out and executed as part of your lease agreement.
Dogs
restrictions: Alaskan Malamute, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher ,German Shepherd, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler Breeds