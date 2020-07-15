All apartments in Newnan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Woodland Commons

22 Forest Circle · (210) 853-2292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA 30265

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 0704 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Commons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
dog park
internet access
package receiving
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Your pet’s veterinarian vaccination record will need to be submitted prior to your move in date. A pet addendum will be filled out and executed as part of your lease agreement.
Dogs
restrictions: Alaskan Malamute, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher ,German Shepherd, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space, Detached Garage: $75.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Commons have any available units?
Woodland Commons has 2 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Commons have?
Some of Woodland Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Commons is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Commons offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Commons offers parking.
Does Woodland Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Commons have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Commons has a pool.
Does Woodland Commons have accessible units?
No, Woodland Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Commons has units with air conditioning.
