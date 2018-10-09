Rent Calculator
90 Chastain Cir
90 Chastain Cir
90 Chastain Circle
Location
90 Chastain Circle, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome, convenient to I-85, shopping and schools! Clean and move in ready! Kitchen is open to living area with a Breakfast Bar, Dining Area and features Vinyl/Wood Flooring, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 90 Chastain Cir have any available units?
90 Chastain Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 90 Chastain Cir have?
Some of 90 Chastain Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 90 Chastain Cir currently offering any rent specials?
90 Chastain Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Chastain Cir pet-friendly?
No, 90 Chastain Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 90 Chastain Cir offer parking?
Yes, 90 Chastain Cir offers parking.
Does 90 Chastain Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Chastain Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Chastain Cir have a pool?
No, 90 Chastain Cir does not have a pool.
Does 90 Chastain Cir have accessible units?
No, 90 Chastain Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Chastain Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Chastain Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Chastain Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Chastain Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
