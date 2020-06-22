9 Kendal Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available June 5th. Beautiful spacious home with open floor plan & in excellent condition. Stylish decor with hardwood floors and stainless appliances in kitchen. Home has a separate DR + sunroom + greatroom with fireplace. Master suite includes a sitting area, walk-in closet and bath with garden tub & separate shower. Great swim / tennis community. Close to wonderful shopping & restaurants in Ashley Park & Newnan Piedmont Hospital. Agents please text tenant for appt to show house the following day - house is presently occupied. And call or text agents for LB code or any help with appointments.