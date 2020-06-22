All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 9 Kendal Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
9 Kendal Ct
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

9 Kendal Ct

9 Kendal Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Kendal Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available June 5th. Beautiful spacious home with open floor plan & in excellent condition. Stylish decor with hardwood floors and stainless appliances in kitchen. Home has a separate DR + sunroom + greatroom with fireplace. Master suite includes a sitting area, walk-in closet and bath with garden tub & separate shower. Great swim / tennis community. Close to wonderful shopping & restaurants in Ashley Park & Newnan Piedmont Hospital. Agents please text tenant for appt to show house the following day - house is presently occupied. And call or text agents for LB code or any help with appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Kendal Ct have any available units?
9 Kendal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 9 Kendal Ct have?
Some of 9 Kendal Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Kendal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9 Kendal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Kendal Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9 Kendal Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 9 Kendal Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9 Kendal Ct offers parking.
Does 9 Kendal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Kendal Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Kendal Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9 Kendal Ct has a pool.
Does 9 Kendal Ct have accessible units?
No, 9 Kendal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Kendal Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Kendal Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Kendal Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Kendal Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University