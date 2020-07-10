Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
89 Crescent St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:02 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
89 Crescent St
89 Crescent Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
89 Crescent Street, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in excellent condition. Large private yard. Excellent school system. Includes washer and dryer. Located in cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 89 Crescent St have any available units?
89 Crescent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 89 Crescent St currently offering any rent specials?
89 Crescent St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Crescent St pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Crescent St is pet friendly.
Does 89 Crescent St offer parking?
No, 89 Crescent St does not offer parking.
Does 89 Crescent St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Crescent St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Crescent St have a pool?
No, 89 Crescent St does not have a pool.
Does 89 Crescent St have accessible units?
No, 89 Crescent St does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Crescent St have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Crescent St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Crescent St have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Crescent St does not have units with air conditioning.
