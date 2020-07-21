All apartments in Newnan
82 Savannah St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

82 Savannah St

82 Savannah Street · No Longer Available
Location

82 Savannah Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location very close to downtown Newnan - 3 bedroom 1 bath, new hardwoord floors installed in all the bedrooms and living room
Great location great price!

(RLNE5064896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Savannah St have any available units?
82 Savannah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 82 Savannah St currently offering any rent specials?
82 Savannah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Savannah St pet-friendly?
No, 82 Savannah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 82 Savannah St offer parking?
No, 82 Savannah St does not offer parking.
Does 82 Savannah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Savannah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Savannah St have a pool?
No, 82 Savannah St does not have a pool.
Does 82 Savannah St have accessible units?
No, 82 Savannah St does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Savannah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Savannah St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Savannah St have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Savannah St does not have units with air conditioning.
