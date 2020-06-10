All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

80 Newnan Lakes Blvd

80 Newnan Lakes Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

80 Newnan Lakes Parkway, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Deposit: inquire
Apartment Features:

* Cable/Satellite Available
* Ceiling Fan
* Dishwasher
* Disposal
* Fireplace
* High Ceilings
* Large Closets
* Patio/Balcony
* View
* Washer/Dryer in Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have any available units?
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd offer parking?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have a pool?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University