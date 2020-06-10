Rent Calculator
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
80 Newnan Lakes Parkway
·
Location
80 Newnan Lakes Parkway, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Deposit: inquire
Apartment Features:
* Cable/Satellite Available
* Ceiling Fan
* Dishwasher
* Disposal
* Fireplace
* High Ceilings
* Large Closets
* Patio/Balcony
* View
* Washer/Dryer in Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have any available units?
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd offer parking?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have a pool?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Newnan Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
