All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 8 Westgate Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
8 Westgate Park Ct
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8 Westgate Park Ct

8 Westgate Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Westgate Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cul de sac lot, private and wooded, newly renovated, large rooms, 3 bed, 2 bath, possible 4th bedroom, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have any available units?
8 Westgate Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 8 Westgate Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Westgate Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Westgate Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct offer parking?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have a pool?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University