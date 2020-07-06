Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8 Westgate Park Ct
8 Westgate Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8 Westgate Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cul de sac lot, private and wooded, newly renovated, large rooms, 3 bed, 2 bath, possible 4th bedroom, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have any available units?
8 Westgate Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 8 Westgate Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Westgate Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Westgate Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct offer parking?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have a pool?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Westgate Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Westgate Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
