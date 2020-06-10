All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

73 4th St

73 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

73 4th Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow, 2 bed, 1 bath, newly renovated, private yard, large kitchen, corner lot, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 4th St have any available units?
73 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 73 4th St have?
Some of 73 4th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
73 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 73 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 73 4th St offer parking?
No, 73 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 73 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 4th St have a pool?
No, 73 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 73 4th St have accessible units?
No, 73 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 73 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
