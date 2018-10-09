Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 71 Covington Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
71 Covington Ter
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
71 Covington Ter
71 Covington Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
71 Covington Ter, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Madison Park! Swim, tennis, lake, parks, walking trails, must see! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, rear entry garage, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 71 Covington Ter have any available units?
71 Covington Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 71 Covington Ter have?
Some of 71 Covington Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 71 Covington Ter currently offering any rent specials?
71 Covington Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Covington Ter pet-friendly?
No, 71 Covington Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 71 Covington Ter offer parking?
Yes, 71 Covington Ter offers parking.
Does 71 Covington Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Covington Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Covington Ter have a pool?
Yes, 71 Covington Ter has a pool.
Does 71 Covington Ter have accessible units?
No, 71 Covington Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Covington Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Covington Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Covington Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Covington Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University