7 Temple Ave
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:21 PM

7 Temple Ave

Location

7 Temple Ave, Newnan, GA 30263
College Temple

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Newnan! Walk to the square, shopping, restaurants! Across the street from a local park, hardwood floors, large kitchen, tile showers, large front porch, huge garage, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

