Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:21 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Temple Ave
7 Temple Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Newnan
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
7 Temple Ave, Newnan, GA 30263
College Temple
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Newnan! Walk to the square, shopping, restaurants! Across the street from a local park, hardwood floors, large kitchen, tile showers, large front porch, huge garage, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Temple Ave have any available units?
7 Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 7 Temple Ave have?
Some of 7 Temple Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7 Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7 Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7 Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 7 Temple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7 Temple Ave offers parking.
Does 7 Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Temple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 7 Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7 Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 7 Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Temple Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Temple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Temple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
