All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 68 Matador Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
68 Matador Way
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

68 Matador Way

68 Matador Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

68 Matador Way, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location! Like new home, new everything, granite counters, hardwood flooring, coffer ceilings, close to everything in Newnan, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Matador Way have any available units?
68 Matador Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 68 Matador Way have?
Some of 68 Matador Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Matador Way currently offering any rent specials?
68 Matador Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Matador Way pet-friendly?
No, 68 Matador Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 68 Matador Way offer parking?
Yes, 68 Matador Way offers parking.
Does 68 Matador Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Matador Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Matador Way have a pool?
Yes, 68 Matador Way has a pool.
Does 68 Matador Way have accessible units?
No, 68 Matador Way does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Matador Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Matador Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Matador Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Matador Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University